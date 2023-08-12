fbpx
Most Loved Posts of the Week

It’s been a busy week at Moss and Fog, lots of fascinating, beautiful, but also tragic events that make our world so varied, and complicated, and vibrant.

Thanks for being on the journey with us. Here are some of our top posts of the past week.

 

 

Meet the Kākāpō, an Endangered Flightless Parrot That Smells Good, and Looks Like a Muppet

Meet the Kākāpō, an Endangered Flightless Parrot That Smells Good, and Looks Like a Muppet

Leave it to Australia and New Zealand for having the most fabulous, unusual, and rare species anywhere.

Today we’re looking (in wonder) at the Kākāpō, a large flightless parrot, which is also called the Owl Parrot. It is large and heavy, has brilliant green feathers, blue feet, and supposedly smells nice as well. What!?

 

 

 

 

Mesmerizing Bookstore Feels Like Walking Into an Escher Drawing

Mesmerizing Bookstore Feels Like Walking Into an Escher Drawing

There’s a bookshop, with narrow shelves crammed with books, the smell of dust and paper in the air. And then there’s a book buying experience, where the shop itself is the attraction.

The mesmerizing Dujiangyan Zhongshuge bookstore in China, is clearly the latter, with an interior that almost defies explanation or description.  We’re positive that photos don’t do the experience justice, either.

 

 

 

Best Book Cover Designs of the Year

Best Book Cover Designs of the Year

Go ahead, judge a book by its cover.

We often do, picking up a book that grabs our eye with unique typography or particularly clever graphic design.

 

 

 

 

Exploring 4 of the Oldest Countries on Earth

Exploring 4 of the Oldest Countries on Earth

History buffs and curious wanderers, we’re embarking on a journey through the annals of time to uncover the secrets of the four oldest countries in the world. While the exact age of these ancient countries are hard to pinpoint, it’s recognized that they’ve been around for millennia.

 

 

 

Hilarious and Dangerously Inappropriate Toys for Toddlers

Baby’s First Flamethrower? Toddler Tablesaw? Subs R Us? 

Hilarious and Dangerously Inappropriate Toys for Toddlers

These hilariously dangerous toys are all satire, dreamed up with the help of AI to make us laugh. Which one is your favorite? Any of them make it to your gift list for the upcoming holidays?

 

 

 

Maui’s Devastating Fire, in Photos

The island of Maui in Hawaii has had a devastating fire, resulting from very dry conditions, and incredibly strong winds from Hurricane Dora.

Wind speeds of up to 80 miles per hour created blast furnace conditions, and flames enveloped nearly the entire town of Lahaina, a historical town on the island’s west coast, which was once the capital of Hawaii itself. The town held a lot of cultural significance for native Hawaiians, and was a major tourist draw, with historic Front Street full of shops, galleries, restaurants and homes.

Maui’s Devastating Fire, In Photos

An award winning art, design, nature and travel site, bringing you the best content from around the world.

