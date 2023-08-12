Most Loved Posts of the Week

It’s been a busy week at Moss and Fog, lots of fascinating, beautiful, but also tragic events that make our world so varied, and complicated, and vibrant.

Here are some of our top posts of the past week.

Leave it to Australia and New Zealand for having the most fabulous, unusual, and rare species anywhere.

Today we’re looking (in wonder) at the Kākāpō, a large flightless parrot, which is also called the Owl Parrot. It is large and heavy, has brilliant green feathers, blue feet, and supposedly smells nice as well. What!?

There’s a bookshop, with narrow shelves crammed with books, the smell of dust and paper in the air. And then there’s a book buying experience, where the shop itself is the attraction.

The mesmerizing Dujiangyan Zhongshuge bookstore in China, is clearly the latter, with an interior that almost defies explanation or description. We’re positive that photos don’t do the experience justice, either.

Go ahead, judge a book by its cover.

We often do, picking up a book that grabs our eye with unique typography or particularly clever graphic design.

History buffs and curious wanderers, we’re embarking on a journey through the annals of time to uncover the secrets of the four oldest countries in the world. While the exact age of these ancient countries are hard to pinpoint, it’s recognized that they’ve been around for millennia.

Baby’s First Flamethrower? Toddler Tablesaw? Subs R Us?

These hilariously dangerous toys are all satire, dreamed up with the help of AI to make us laugh. Which one is your favorite? Any of them make it to your gift list for the upcoming holidays?

The island of Maui in Hawaii has had a devastating fire, resulting from very dry conditions, and incredibly strong winds from Hurricane Dora.

Wind speeds of up to 80 miles per hour created blast furnace conditions, and flames enveloped nearly the entire town of Lahaina, a historical town on the island’s west coast, which was once the capital of Hawaii itself. The town held a lot of cultural significance for native Hawaiians, and was a major tourist draw, with historic Front Street full of shops, galleries, restaurants and homes.

