Myanmar’s Stunning Temples From Above

Not many tourists have visited Myanmar, as the country had been involved in one of the world’s longest running civil wars. In the past few years, the political situation has improved, allowing for tourism to start trickling into this culturally and visually rich nation.

Known for it’s over 10,000 Buddhist temples, pagodas and monasteries that were constructed in the Bagan plains, Myanmar is flecked with small yet ornate and beautiful religious structures.

London-based Dimitar Karanikolov has captured some of these temples using a lightweight drone, as well as a tour in a hot air balloon, revealing the lush landscapes dotted with temples. The temples are in all manner of condition, from pristine to worn down to under renovation, but it’s clear they are culturally important to Myanmar, and the identity of this southeast asian nation.

See more of Karanikolov’s work on Instagram.

Images used with artist’s permission.