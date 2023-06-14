Netflix is Opening a Pop-up Restaurant in LA

In a stranger than fiction moment, Netflix is opening a pop-up restaurant in Los Angeles on June 30, serving food inspired by some of its top food-related shows.

The concept is novel, offering people an ‘elevated dining experience’, spotlighting some of the most well respected chefs from various Netflix food series.



“Order’s up! Netflix is cooking up something special for fans of our favorite food shows with the opening of our first culinary space, NETFLIX BITES, an elevated dining experience from several of our most well-known chefs. Have you ever watched Chef’s Table (the longest-running nonfiction series on Netflix), Is It Cake? or Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend and wished you could dive into your TV to sample the delectable dishes on screen? Now, for the first time, you can get a taste of the shows you know and love through this limited-time pop-up restaurant. “

-Netflix

will spotlight acclaimed chefs from popular Netflix series such as chef Curtis Stone (Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend), who will collaborate with other beloved Netflix chefs including Dominique Crenn (Chef’s Table, Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend), Rodney Scott (Chef’s Table: BBQ), Ming Tsai (Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend), Ann Kim (Chef’s Table: Pizza), Nadiya Hussain (Nadiya Bakes), Jacques Torres (Nailed It!) and Andrew Zimmern (Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend).

You can try to reserve a spot at this temporary pop-up on Resy.