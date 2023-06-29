New Allbirds Claims to be World’s First Net-Zero Carbon Shoe

Allbirds is a California-based footwear company that has always tried to use sustainable materials in their shoes. Using recycled rubber and wool got them part of the way there. Now, they’re aiming higher, with the first net-zero carbon shoe, which will be released in 2024. It’s called M0.0NSHOT.

Not relying on any carbon offsets, the company claims their new line will be net 0.0 kg CO₂e, versus net 14 kg CO₂e that the average pair of sneakers has.

The company is also releasing the toolkit that they used to reach net-zero for other companies to follow from and build upon.

“Since day one, we’ve been laser focused on reducing our carbon emissions. And only seven years in, we’ve reached an industry-changing milestone: the world’s first net zero carbon shoe.

The landmark net 0.0 kg CO₂e carbon footprint—versus a standard sneaker, which is about 14 kg CO2e based on our calculations—will be achieved without relying on a single carbon offset.”

-Allbirds

Their net-zero shoes uses the following to create a truly eco-friendly product:

•Sugarcane-derived SuperLight Foam midsole with 70% bio-based content

•Regenerative wool from Hawea Station in New Zealand

•Carbon-negative bioplastic eyelets made from microorganisms

•Ultra efficient packaging made with sugarcane-derived, carbon-negative Green PE

•Carbon-conscious transportation featuring biofuel powered ocean shipping and electric trucking from port to warehouse