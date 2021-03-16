New York Covid Victims Projected Onto Brooklyn Bridge in Day of Remembrance

New York City held its first Covid-19 Day of Remembrance this past week. To give tribute to some of the 30,000 people who have died of the virus, large photos were projected onto the structure of the Brooklyn Bridge.

We love the way projections can turn the built environment into a canvas for art, and in this case, memories for the sad passing of so many people. The Brooklyn Bridge’s huge stone facade was a great canvas to showcase the black and white photos.

Learn more about the day on Gothamist.