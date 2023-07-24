Our Favorite Newsletters to Keep You Informed, Inspired, and Entertained

There’s such an overwhelming amount of news, noise, and content online, it feels almost impossible to know what to pay attention to. There are plenty of reputable sources, but there are also hundreds of sites that offer confusion, untruths, and downright misinformation.
Luckily, there are a number of excellent resources for people like us, who want to stay informed, engaged, and also amused. They include international news roundups without bias or spin, technology highlights, business insight, and mentions of sports, pop culture, and entertainment.
We’ve gathered the best email newsletters from around the globe, each of which specializes in presenting information in succinct, well-written, and compelling ways. All of them are free to sign up, and should help inform your busy day.
Morning Brew
Get smarter in 5 minutes with Morning Brew (it’s free)
The Daily Upside
Make sense of the day’s news and ideas.
David Leonhardt and Times journalists guide you through what’s happening — and why it matters.