Our Favorite Newsletters to Keep You Informed, Inspired, and Entertained

There’s such an overwhelming amount of news, noise, and content online, it feels almost impossible to know what to pay attention to. There are plenty of reputable sources, but there are also hundreds of sites that offer confusion, untruths, and downright misinformation.

Luckily, there are a number of excellent resources for people like us, who want to stay informed, engaged, and also amused. They include international news roundups without bias or spin, technology highlights, business insight, and mentions of sports, pop culture, and entertainment.

 

We’ve gathered the best email newsletters from around the globe, each of which specializes in presenting information in succinct, well-written, and compelling ways. All of them are free to sign up, and should help inform your busy day.

1440 – News Without Motives.

1440 is the daily newsletter helping 2.6M+ Americans stay informed—it’s news without motives, edited to be unbiased as humanly possible. The team at 1440 scours over 100+ sources so you don’t have to. Culture, science, sports, politics, business, and everything in between – in a five-minute read each morning, 100% free.
Sign up now!

Morning Brew


Get smarter in 5 minutes with Morning Brew (it’s free)

There’s a reason over 4 million people start their day with Morning Brew – the daily email that delivers the latest news from Wall Street to Silicon Valley. Business news doesn’t have to be boring…make your mornings more enjoyable, for free.

Check it out!

 

The Daily Upside

Insightful business news that respects your time and intelligence.
The Daily Upside is a business newsletter that covers the most important stories in business in a style that’s engaging, insightful, and fun. Started by a former investment banker, The Daily Upside delivers quality insights and surfaces unique stories you won’t read elsewhere.
Sign up here.

Make sense of the day’s news and ideas.
David Leonhardt and Times journalists guide you through what’s happening — and why it matters.

