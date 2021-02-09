Over a Dozen New Items Added to the Moss and Fog Shop

It’s been a few months since we’ve opened the Moss and Fog Shop. We’re excited by the response, and the opportunity to find unique products that fit with the style and mood of our site. We are in the process of refining and curating our collection, making sure the items we carry are high quality and unique, while also catering to a range of price points.

Opening up any type of commerce is a little nerve-racking, and it’s unique for a site like Moss and Fog, where we mostly share art, design, and digital art. The process of selling physical items is still new, and we’re still figuring out what products work best, and where we can improve.

This week we’ve added over a dozen new products, and are continuing to add unique finds to our catalog. From fun children’s scarves to handmade modern mugs to magic light wands, you’ll see a number of special finds.

We’ve also extended our winter sale, giving you 15% off your entire order with the code Winter15!

Let us know what you think and what gaps we still might have.

And as always, thanks for the support!