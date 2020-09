Swiss photographer Thomas Ruf shows us the idyllic, fairytale mushrooms we imagine, but in a real life wooded, mossy setting.

You know when there’s a perfectly suited emoji πŸ„ for the subject matter, it’s pretty idyllic.

The mushroom in question is a fly agaric, a common yet beautiful species that is native to boreal regions of the northern hemisphere.

