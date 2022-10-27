Ready to Get Back Out There and Travel? Here’s Our Pick for The Best Duffel Bag

Getting back into the world of travel? Whether it’s to a neighboring town or a far-flung country, it’s always a good feeling to be prepared and confident about your trip, and your gear.

In a previous post we talked about the best choice for a backpack.

This time we’re discussing another essential piece of luggage, the duffel bag.

One of the most iconic pieces of luggage, a duffel bag is defined by its ability to hold items of all shapes and sizes, with flexibility in its form. We love the way a duffel bag feels rustic and easy to sling over a shoulder, but large enough to hold a long weekend’s worth of gear.

The Best Duffel Bag

After lots of research and trial, our favorite duffel bag is the Thule Chasm Sport Duffel. Thule is a Swedish company, known for high quality gear like strollers, roof racks and roof boxes, as well as luggage. Great for a long weekend or even a week away, the Chasm is one of Thule’s best seller, for stuffing into a car trunk, and versatile to wear in a range of ways.

One of the reasons we love the Thule Chasm Sport Duffel is the weather resistant exterior, made from waterproof fabric that will easily stand up to damp conditions. It’s also easy to open, with a large zippered opening that makes it super quick to find items and store them quickly.

Additionally, this duffel has a backpack mode, with full-size straps that make it super comfortable to carry for longer distances.

Available in four sizes in Black, Autumnal orange, Poseidon blue, and Olivine green, the Chasm feels versatile, stylish, and heavy-duty.

Starting at $89 – $189 depending on size.