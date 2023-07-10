Ridley Scott’s ‘Napoleon’ Show Us France’s Most Famous Figure in an Epic New Movie

Napoleon Bonaparte is one of the most famous characters in history, a storied and feared military general, so respected he rose to become emperor of France.

Ridley Scott has an epic new film coming out this fall, starring Joaquin Phoenix as Napoleon, and it looks exciting, portraying the leader in huge battles, which sound like they were filmed practically.

The film is set to release this fall. Check out the trailer below.

Via Sony Pictures:

“Napoleon is a spectacle-filled action epic that details the checkered rise and fall of the iconic French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte, played by Oscar®-winner Joaquin Phoenix.

Against a stunning backdrop of large-scale filmmaking orchestrated by legendary director Ridley Scott, the film captures Bonaparte’s relentless journey to power through the prism of his addictive, volatile relationship with his one true love, Josephine, showcasing his visionary military and political tactics against some of the most dynamic practical battle sequences ever filmed.”