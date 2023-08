This elegantly designed wedding chapel at China’s Mount Tai features a ‘moon’ that never sets. The semicircle design reflects perfectly in the lake, and presents a lovely appearance against the rocky slopes.

Designed by Syn Architects, the chapel is only part of the buildout, which encourages visitors and guests to explore the beautiful natural surroundings.

A zen and inspired design, one that would present a real experiential experience. Via Dezeen:

