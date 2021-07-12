Take Me On A Story – Extravagant Trips Based on Children’s Books

Black Tomato is known for impressively curated travel, and their latest collection is no exception. Entitled Take Me On a Story, they have five extravagant trips based off of classic children’s literature.

Including Arabian Nights, Call of the Wild, Alice in Wonderland, Journey to the Centre of the Earth, and Treasure Island, each of the five trips takes visitors on incredible travels, from the deserts of Morocco, to the volcanoes of Iceland.

You’ll go panning for gold in Alaska, be host to a Mad Hatter tea party in an English garden, or travel by Camel under the stars in the Moroccan desert. All of the trips are entirely bespoke, including delightful characters and surprises along the way, and are sure to be an experience of a lifetime.

Starting at $4,875, the adventures are not cheap, but are unique enough to be remembered forever.

” A good book can really take you places – whether that’s down a rabbit’s hole or all the way to an exotic treasure island. And with these immersive family experiences, we’re celebrating the transformative power of the books we loved when we were young, and the stories our children have come to adore themselves.

This is your chance to follow in the footsteps of your favourite characters – embarking on an exhilarating adventure that’ll span the globe: all the way from Iceland to Oxfordshire. “