The Best Holiday Destinations For People Who Love Technology

Most families only get to travel abroad once a year, so choosing the destination is incredibly important. There are a lot of factors that can affect this decision, but you should always aim to find a place with plenty of things to see and do. If you like technology, doing this is easier than you think.

Technology has become a huge part of daily life, so you won’t struggle to find places around the globe that pay homage to these creations. Therefore, anyone that loves technology should consider visiting the following destinations on their next holiday.

Tokyo

The capital of Japan is always associated with futuristic technology. The streets of Tokyo are lined with neon lights, but it isn’t science fiction that you have come to see, it is real tech.

Japan has been at the forefront of modern technological advancements for the best part of a century. It is home to some big names in the industry including Nintendo, Sony, Toshiba, and Nikon. As such, tech lovers flock to Tokyo every year to see history in the making.

The most obvious reason to visit Tokyo, though, is for its famous electronics district. This market space is full of individuals who demonstrate the latest advancements in computers, smartphones, and cameras. What’s more, tourists can also book a tour of the famous Panasonic Centre for a peek inside the workings of this giant of home entertainment technology.

Cambridge

Cambridge is one of the largest sources of history in the UK. Everyone knows about the university and riverside walks, but there is more here for tech lovers than you may think.

First, Cambridge is a site steeped in retro gaming history. Some of the original gaming companies cut their teeth in this district, and you can see their influence in the modern slot games at your standard online casino. If you happen to play slots online, you will love touring some of these old office sites. If you want to play slots online play slots, use Online Casino Reviews to help you get started.

Secondly, Cambridge features the Centre for Computing History. In this building, you are privy to the entire history of computing technology. Find out how Turing’s original Enigma machine transformed into the pocket-sized devices that you carry today. Also, don’t forget to stop by and see Jennifer, the centre’s first fully robotic employee.

Washington

Anyone over the age of forty most likely received their love of technology from watching old spy films. Almost every character from 007 to the original T.V Avengers carried some sort of futuristic gadget to help them on their travels. You can find some of this tech displayed at the International Spy Museum in Washington D.C.

It isn’t just fiction on display here, however. The museum also has a collection of historical spy tech for you to peruse. These artefacts go back to George Washington and his founding of the USA’s first spy ring. If you are travelling with young children, be sure to book them in for one of the museum’s junior spy slumber parties. Here they will train and use their new skills to protect the President in a White House spy workshop.

Sydney

Australia is quickly becoming one of the biggest names in modern tech. This is because they are one of the global leaders in coding and robotics. These fields are paramount to the future of the workplace, and there are holiday camps in Sydney that can teach your kids how to use this technology.

If you wanted an educational experience while on your trip, then perhaps you would find it useful to enrol your kids in one of TechScience’s tech camps. They feature a series of tech programs aimed at getting young girls into scientific fields, and this is achieved by showing them the wonders of technology.

Switzerland

Of course, no article about technology would be complete without discussing the face of modern science. The CERN institute in Switzerland has been grabbing headlines for over ten years now for its breakthrough work in particle physics. This work would not be possible without the monolithic super collider.

Found in the physics laboratory, this technology is responsible for smashing atoms together to further our understanding of the universe in which we live. CERN is open to the public on most days, so tech lovers shouldn’t pass up the opportunity to explore such a fundamental building block in modern physics. Don’t worry; there is no chance of being sucked into a black hole.

Conclusion

Technology has come a long way in the last one hundred years, and you can explore its origins in many of the locations on this list. However, it is also moving forward, so you may want to take a look at these advancements while on your travels. Most of these places are suitable for the whole family, so make sure you check these out on your next holiday.