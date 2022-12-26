The Most Decadent Treats for New Year’s Eve, Delivered

Food can be the ultimate indulgence, and these days, there are some amazing foods to be had, no matter where you live. Local specialties can now be accessed all over the place, thanks to purveyors such as Goldbelly, which feature some of the most outrageously delicious foods anywhere.

From authentic Peking Duck to fresh Maine lobster rolls, to over-the-top chocolate cake, Goldbelly features amazing finds for even the most discerning food lover.

Their collections pay respect to dozens of well loved restaurants and specialty food stores, combining them into a veritable candy store for food-loving adults.

Below are just a few of the hundreds of delicious offerings featured on Goldbelly.

TAO ships its legendary Peking duck nationwide on Goldbelly! This is truly authentic Peking duck! TAO’s whole free-range heritage duck is marinated and dried for 48 hours to perfection. TAO’s chefs have expertly prepared this famous dish in the traditional Peking style, with the TAO touch, to result in a crispy, juicy, and delicious duck that is a snap to finish and serve at home. Served with cucumber, scallions, hoisin sauce, and delicate bao buns.

Inspired by ingredients from the land, sea, and sky; TAO’s Chef/Partner Ralph Scamardella combines culinary elements of China, Japan, and Thailand to create a Pan-Asian menu packed with bold flavors. Award-winning cuisine like Peking duck and timeless design have made TAO a celebrity favorite since opening in Midtown Manhattan in 2000.

1 Whole Cooked Peking Duck

10 Bao Buns

4 oz. Hoisin Sauce

1 Cucumber

4 oz. Sliced Scallions

Gloves

Red Rose Cake from We Take the Cake We Take the Cake ships its delicious cakes nationwide on Goldbelly! Our limited-edition Red Rose Cake, a collaboration between our team and We Take the Cake, is FAR better than a bouquet of roses for Valentine’s Day. This rose-covered chocolate cake is as beautiful as it is delicious… in fact, it’s the INSIDE that counts! This decadent cake features four luscious layers of rich chocolate cake and chocolate cream cheese frosting. Then it’s covered in red vanilla buttercream roses for a perfectly pretty finishing touch. We Take The Cake has become one of the most sought after, made-from-scratch bakeries in the US. The team at We Take The Cake understands that it’s not just about sending a cake. It represents celebration, comfort, appreciation, love, and togetherness, even if you can’t be there yourself. They take pride in mixing the batters and frosting from scratch, using whole milk, fresh eggs and real butter, NEVER a cake mix or commercially made frostings. Regiis Ova Caviar by Chef Thomas Keller Regiis Ova Caviar by Chef Thomas Keller ships its famous caviar nationwide on Goldbelly! The Signature Caviar Trio is perfect for someone whose tastes you don’t know, or if you’re just starting to explore the world of fine caviar. This caviar trio includes three 30g jars of caviars of your choosing. Opt to add a mother-of-pearl spoon and blini mix (gluten-free!) from Chef Thomas Keller’s The French Laundry. Chef Thomas Keller’s Regiis Ova Caviar (“Royal Egg” in Latin) is an affordable, farm-raised, and sustainably harvested caviar company based in California’s Napa Valley. Regiis Ova Caviar was founded by Keller and caviar expert Shaoching Bishop in 2018. Sourced from sturgeon farms in the U.S., Asia, and South America, the seasonal roes are rotated regularly and naturally flavored by chefs at the three Michelin-starred The French Laundry.

Hungry yet?

We are excited to celebrate New Year’s Eve with friends and family, and our own take on a decadent evening.

Goldbelly features all manner of foods, from those to satisfy the meat lover, to dozens of vegan, gluten-free, and dairy-free options as well.