The State of Legal Marijuana in the United States, 2022 Edition

Though the drug is still considered illegal on a federal level, marijuana has rapidly become decriminalized and even fully legal on a state-by-state basis. The speed at which the state laws have changed is impressive, with 19 states fully legalizing, and 38 states allowing medical marijuana.

Indeed, the only states where it’s fully illegal is Idaho, Wyoming, Kansas, and South Carolina.

This has brought in over $3.7 billion in state tax revenue in 2021, a 34% increase over 2020.

Regardless of how national politics play out, it’s clear marijuana has momentum toward legalization.

DISA has an interactive map that shows the 50 states, and the up-to-date legalization status in each state.