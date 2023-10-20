There are Only 5 Countries in the World That Have No Airport

In this era, we take municipal or area airports for granted. Even small, mostly rural places have small airports. In our recent investigation, there are only five countries anywhere on the planet that lack an airport.

Even more, all five of them are in Europe, one of the most dense, developed places on the planet. What gives?

Small size, limited space, and proximity to other major cities are the main reasons. Take a look below to learn where these countries are.

1. Andorra:

Located in the Pyrenees mountains between France and Spain, Andorra doesn’t have its own commercial airport. The nearest major airports are located in France (Toulouse) and Spain (Barcelona).

2. Monaco:

This tiny city-state on the French Riviera doesn’t have its own airport. The nearest major airport is Nice Côte d’Azur Airport in France. Monaco is known for being “the playground of the rich and famous”.

3. San Marino:

Completely landlocked by Italy, San Marino doesn’t have its own commercial airport. The nearest major airport is Federico Fellini International Airport in Rimini, Italy. Founded in the year 301 by Saint Marinus, San Marino is one of the oldest countries, and boasts amazing architecture.

4. Vatican City:

The world’s smallest independent state, located entirely within the city of Rome, doesn’t have an airport. The nearest major airport is Rome’s Leonardo da Vinci–Fiumicino Airport.

5. Liechtenstein:

This small principality between Switzerland and Austria doesn’t have its own commercial airport. The nearest major airports are in Switzerland (Zurich Airport) and Austria (St. Gallen-Altenrhein Airport). Liechtenstein is a German-speaking and doubly landlocked country and microstate located in the Alps between Austria and Switzerland.

