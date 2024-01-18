These Artificial Skylights Bring Spaciousness and Light Where It Isn’t

We are impressed by these artificial skylights, which use smart color temperature to simulate a realistic blue sky, and add needed light to a dark interior.

With their unique design and the ability to change shade to simulate sunset and sunrise, this series of skylights by PeseTech seem like an amazing addition to a room’s overhaul. Imagine giving the impression of a bright blue sky in your walk-up apartment or dark living room.

From $299.

“In modern society, people spend 90% of their time indoors, but in many cases, indoor lighting is not enough. People stay in a closed room for a long time, which will cause adverse effects on people’s body and mind, such as biological clock disturbance and depression. Pesetech introduces a new generation of intelligent artificial skylights that simulate a realistic blue sky that looks like a real skylight with infinite depth. The ultra-wide 1800K-10000K color temperature can also simulate sunrise and sunset, simulate all-day changes in sky color temperature (HCL lighting), enhance your circadian rhythm, and enhance your cognitive skills and well-being.”

