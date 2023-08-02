fbpx
Toyota’s New Land Cruiser Brings a Retro Boxy Look to the Trail

Toyota discontinued its classic Land Cruiser in the US in 2021, and fans thought it might be gone forever.

Toyota proved them wrong with the return of the solid, off-road SUV, totally redesigned for 2024 with a boxy, retro aesthetic that harkens back to the earlier models that are still in use around the globe today.

The redesigned Land Cruiser gets a turbocharged four-cylinder hybrid powertrain, which tracks with Toyota’s plan to slowly integrate hybrids throughout its entire lineup. We’re all for better gas mileage and lower emissions.

Lovers of the older Land Cruisers should appreciate the retro styling cues, which borrow from the Compact Cruiser concept that was teased a few years back.

These chunky, squared-off design elements help create a rugged yet friendly look, and should help it stand up well against the Ford Bronco and Jeep Wrangler.

A limited First Edition Land Cruiser gets slightly different styling elements, notably in the headlights.

More welcomed this time around are the starting prices, which begin at the mid $50,000 range, which is tens of thousands less than the old model, which quickly cost upwards of $80,000.

Known to be tough on trails, long-lasting, and dependable, the new Land Cruiser should be equally strong, and we imagine the 2024 models will be still running long after new internal combustion cars sales are phased out.

We rather like the contrasting white roof and painted body, which has a playful if rugged aesthetic.

the 2024 Land Cruiser driving behind earlier eras of the famous truck.
A completely new interior offers plenty of space and decent ergonomics.
Toyota’s interior designs are improving, after years of stagnating technology and boring materials.

The new 2024 Land Cruiser goes on sale this fall. See more details on Car and Driver.

