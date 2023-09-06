‘Treebank’ in England Features Wood From Thousands of Different Tree Species

Credits: Katie Paterson & James Cohan, New York. Photos by Max McClure
‘Our design conjoins thousands of wooden blocks of differing sizes to form one immense cosmos of wood producing textures, apertures and stalactites. openings in the vaulted top let in just enough natural light to create the dappled light effect of a forest canopy.’
‘Some samples are incredibly rare – fossils of unfathomable age, and fantastical trees such as cedar of lebanon, the phoenix palm, and the methuselah tree thought to be one of the oldest trees in the world at 4,847 years of age’