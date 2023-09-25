Unexpectedly Delightful and Beautiful Winter Destinations

Featured Categories
3D
223 Posts
View Posts
Abstract
55 Posts
View Posts
Accessibility
3 Posts
View Posts
Adventure
10 Posts
View Posts
Advertising
74 Posts
View Posts
Africa
5 Posts
View Posts
AI
24 Posts
View Posts
Animals
502 Posts
View Posts
Animated GIF
81 Posts
View Posts
Animation
24 Posts
View Posts
Architecture
996 Posts
View Posts
Art
2194 Posts
View Posts
Artisan
99 Posts
View Posts
Automotive
230 Posts
View Posts
Best Gear
20 Posts
View Posts
Bicycles
24 Posts
View Posts
Biggest
1 Posts
View Posts
Birds
3 Posts
View Posts
Books
6 Posts
View Posts
Branding/Identity
254 Posts
View Posts
Camping
33 Posts
View Posts
Climate Change
829 Posts
View Posts
Clothing
76 Posts
View Posts
Cocktail Week
14 Posts
View Posts
Colors
972 Posts
View Posts
Concept Cars
14 Posts
View Posts
Countries You Know Nothing About
3 Posts
View Posts
Craft
347 Posts
View Posts
Culture
122 Posts
View Posts
Dance
2 Posts
View Posts
Design
2377 Posts
View Posts
DIY
6 Posts
View Posts
Documentary Film
804 Posts
View Posts
Dogs
53 Posts
View Posts
Drink
117 Posts
View Posts
Drone
1 Posts
View Posts
Eco-Friendly
347 Posts
View Posts
Endangered
3 Posts
View Posts
Europe
54 Posts
View Posts
EV
90 Posts
View Posts
Family
31 Posts
View Posts
Fashion
167 Posts
View Posts
Finances
2 Posts
View Posts
Flowers
56 Posts
View Posts
Food
336 Posts
View Posts
Footwear
50 Posts
View Posts
Furniture
251 Posts
View Posts
Future
1045 Posts
View Posts
Games
2 Posts
View Posts
Garden
5 Posts
View Posts
Get Smarter
935 Posts
View Posts
Gifts
4 Posts
View Posts
Glass
2 Posts
View Posts
Gluten-Free
9 Posts
View Posts
Graphic Design
69 Posts
View Posts
History
318 Posts
View Posts
Home & Health
139 Posts
View Posts
How To
154 Posts
View Posts
Humor
585 Posts
View Posts
Iceland
20 Posts
View Posts
Illustration
257 Posts
View Posts
Inclusivity
1 Posts
View Posts
Infographic
125 Posts
View Posts
Interior Design
11 Posts
View Posts
Landscaping
5 Posts
View Posts
Leaders
166 Posts
View Posts
LEGO
24 Posts
View Posts
life
877 Posts
View Posts
Lighting
24 Posts
View Posts
Love
8 Posts
View Posts
Magical
4 Posts
View Posts
Mid Century
3 Posts
View Posts
Miniature
2 Posts
View Posts
Moon
7 Posts
View Posts
Moss and Fog
2 Posts
View Posts
Moss and Fog Shop
8 Posts
View Posts
motion graphics
37 Posts
View Posts
Movies
3 Posts
View Posts
Murals
2 Posts
View Posts
Music
74 Posts
View Posts
Music Video
1 Posts
View Posts
National Parks
4 Posts
View Posts
Nature
1486 Posts
View Posts
Oldest
5 Posts
View Posts
Outer Space
254 Posts
View Posts
Pacific Northwest
11 Posts
View Posts
Packaging Design
91 Posts
View Posts
Painting
317 Posts
View Posts
Photography
1152 Posts
View Posts
Planet Earth
40 Posts
View Posts
Plants
43 Posts
View Posts
Politics
135 Posts
View Posts
Portland
42 Posts
View Posts
Pricey
3 Posts
View Posts
Product Design
955 Posts
View Posts
Retro Future
13 Posts
View Posts
Retro Futuristic
5 Posts
View Posts
Rocks
91 Posts
View Posts
Science
402 Posts
View Posts
Sculpture
776 Posts
View Posts
Shopping
65 Posts
View Posts
Skyscrapers
3 Posts
View Posts
Solar
3 Posts
View Posts
Stuff
553 Posts
View Posts
Surreal
360 Posts
View Posts
Sustainability
9 Posts
View Posts
Swim
3 Posts
View Posts
Technology
832 Posts
View Posts
Thoughts
471 Posts
View Posts
THROW
3 Posts
View Posts
Top Posts
1 Posts
View Posts
Transportation
17 Posts
View Posts
Travel
1086 Posts
View Posts
Trees
117 Posts
View Posts
Uncategorized
3369 Posts
View Posts
Video/Film/Literature
521 Posts
View Posts
Yum
5 Posts
View Posts
Zen
85 Posts
View Posts

Unexpectedly Delightful and Beautiful Winter Destinations

Photo by Yonatan Anugerah

With fall’s arrival, and the coming winter season, some of us are planning our next travel adventure, whether it’s just a weekend or a big new adventure.

Winter travel doesn’t have to be limited to traditional destinations like ski resorts or snowy cities. Nor does it have to be the opposite: tropical beaches and swaying calypso music. There are many unexpectedly delightful places around the world that offer unique and beautiful winter experiences. Here are some suggestions:

 

1. Santorini, Greece

While Santorini is famous for its summer beauty, its charm in winter is often overlooked. Fewer tourists mean you can explore the stunning villages, enjoy hot springs, and take in breathtaking sunsets in a more tranquil atmosphere.

Photo by Jonathan Gallegos

 

 

2. Bora Bora, French Polynesia

This tropical paradise is lovely year-round. Visiting during the winter months allows you to experience fewer crowds, enjoy milder temperatures, and take advantage of lower prices on accommodations.

Photo by Paulina Cadoret

 

 

3. Iceland

Iceland is a winter wonderland with its dramatic landscapes, geothermal pools, and opportunities to witness the Northern Lights. The contrast between the icy terrain and the cozy, warm geothermal baths is truly magical.

Photo by Red Charlie

 

4. Kyoto, Japan

Visiting Kyoto in winter offers a serene and contemplative experience. The city’s historic temples and gardens, covered in snow, create a breathtakingly beautiful landscape. Don’t miss the opportunity to warm up with traditional Japanese hot pot dishes.

Photo by Sorasak

 

5. Lapland, Finland

For a truly unique winter experience, head to Lapland. Here, you can stay in a glass igloo under the aurora, go on a reindeer sleigh ride, or meet Santa Claus himself in Rovaniemi.

Photo by Simon Smith

 

 

6. Tromsø, Norway

This Arctic city is one of the best places on Earth to witness the Northern Lights. The ethereal beauty of the dancing lights in the night sky is an unforgettable experience.

Photo by Bjørn Are With Andreassen

 

 

7. Salzburg, Austria

While it’s known for “The Sound of Music” and Mozart, Salzburg is equally charming in winter. The city’s historic architecture and streets dusted with snow create a picturesque setting for holiday markets and cultural events.

Photo by Jeison Higuita

 

These unexpectedly delightful winter travel destinations offer a different perspective on the season, showcasing beauty, culture, and experiences that go beyond the traditional snowy landscapes. Whether you’re seeking relaxation, adventure, or cultural exploration, these places provide unforgettable winter experiences.

Related Topics

An award winning art, design, nature and travel site, bringing you the best content from around the world. Inspiration, every day. www.mossandfog.com

You May Also Like

Give us your thoughts

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: