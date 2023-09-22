View An Entire Day and Night In One Spectacular Image

An image can tell a thousand words, or so they say. What about an image that shows an entire day to night, captured in one seamless timelapse?

Award-winning photographer Stephen Wilkes has created a name for himself in part, by inventing such imagery, which blew our minds when we first saw it on the pages of National Geographic.

Using hundreds of carefully stitched-together still images, Wilkes uses one vantage point to cover the light, scenery, and subject matter of an entire day’s time. The resulting single image captures the way a scene looks during the bright sun of daytime to the deep blue of twilight.

Book publisher Taschen have an impressive new coffee-table book out, featuring the imagery of Stephen Wilkes, entitled Day to Night.

Below we share some of our favorites from his mind-bending series, showcasing a range of cityscapes and natural wonders. Be sure to click on the photos to see the detail up close.

See more of Wilkes’ amazing photography on his website, and on Instagram.

All images © Copyright Stephen Wilkes.

Grand Canyon National Park

Trafalgar Square, London

Regata Storica, Venice

Kumbh Mela Festival, India

Sacre Coeur, Paris

Stonehenge, UK

Coney Island Boardwalk

The Blue Lagoon, Iceland

Serengeti National Park, Tanzania

Central Park Snow, New York

Like this: Like Loading...