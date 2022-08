We love the absurdity of these footwear creations by Chinese artist UV-朱 .

Stacked, strapped, layered and glued, the designs are nonsensical, but combine textures and materials to make cheerful styles that speak to ergonomics, comfort, and style. Entitled Nike Deconstruction, it’s a visually eye-catching series.

See more of UV- 朱’s work on Behance.