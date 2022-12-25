A quick festive poem for Christmas Day, thanks to ChatGTP, a unique AI chatbot known for its witty and articulate answers.

In the woods on Christmas Day, nature’s gifts are on display.

The trees stand tall and green, a sight that’s always serene.

The snowflakes fall from the sky, covering the earth with a blanket of white.

The air is crisp and clean, As the joy of the season is seen.

The animals dart and play, their happiness on display.

The birds sing sweet melodies, as the wind whispers through the trees.

In the woods on Christmas Day, There’s a sense of peace that cannot stray.

So come and take a walk with me, And let nature’s beauty set us free.