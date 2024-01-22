Privacy Policy for MossandFog.com

Last Updated: January, 2024

1. Introduction

Welcome to MossandFog.com. We respect your privacy and are committed to protecting your personal data. This privacy policy will inform you about how we look after your personal data when you visit our website and tell you about your privacy rights and how the law protects you.

2. Data Controller

MossandFog.com is the controller and responsible for your personal data (collectively referred to as “MossandFog.com”, “we”, “us”, or “our” in this privacy policy).

3. Personal Data We Collect

We may collect, use, store, and transfer different kinds of personal data about you, which we have grouped together as follows:

Identity Data: includes first name, last name, username, or similar identifier.

Contact Data: includes email address.

Technical Data: includes internet protocol (IP) address, browser type and version, time zone setting and location, browser plug-in types and versions, operating system, and platform.

Usage Data: includes information about how you use our website.

4. How We Collect Data

We use different methods to collect data from and about you, including through:

Direct interactions: You may provide data by filling in forms on our site or by communicating with us.

Automated technologies or interactions: As you interact with our site, we may automatically collect Technical Data about your equipment, browsing actions, and patterns.

5. How We Use Your Data

We will only use your personal data when the law allows us to. Most commonly, we will use your personal data in the following circumstances:

Where we need to perform a contract we are about to enter into or have entered into with you.

Where it is necessary for our legitimate interests and your interests and fundamental rights do not override those interests.

Where we need to comply with a legal obligation.

6. Data Security

We have put in place appropriate security measures to prevent your personal data from being accidentally lost, used, or accessed in an unauthorized way.

7. Data Retention

We will only retain your personal data for as long as necessary to fulfill the purposes we collected it for, including for the purposes of satisfying any legal, accounting, or reporting requirements.

8. Your Legal Rights

Under certain circumstances, you have rights under data protection laws in relation to your personal data, including the right to request access, correction, erasure, restriction, transfer, to object to processing, to portability of data, and (where the lawful ground of processing is consent) to withdraw consent.

9. Third-Party Links

Our website may include links to third-party websites. Clicking on those links may allow third parties to collect or share data about you. We do not control these third-party websites and are not responsible for their privacy statements.

10. Contact Us

If you have any questions about this privacy policy or our privacy practices, please contact us.