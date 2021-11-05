British Woman Nearly Throws Away 34 Carat Diamond, Thinking It Was Fake

File this one under: “whew”. And also,”wow”.

A British woman in Northumberland thought the overly large diamond was a piece of worthless costume jewelry, and almost tossed it. Instead, she took it to a jewelry store with some other finds, to see if they were of any value. After careful examination, the jeweler gave the owner shocking news, that the huge stone was actually an amazing quality diamond, worth approximately £2 million GBP ($2.73 million USD).

The jewel expert also thought it might be fake, before examining it with a diamond testing machine, proving its authenticity and value.

The diamond is now at London’s Hatton Garden, and will be auctioned off. The woman who found the diamond must be thanking her lucky stars.

Via Hypebeast:

