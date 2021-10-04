Cosmic Eye Is the Kinetic Snowglobe for the 21st Century

This captivating and intriguing kinetic sculpture is called the Cosmic Eye, and uses metallic fluid that flows and moves in endless ways.

The movement of the fluid is affected by magnets and motion, giving infinite possibilities for how you can interact with and device. The color and form is mesmerizing, creating a zen-like experience.

It’s a perfect desktop item to clear your mind and inspire your creativity. Currently funding on Kickstarter, the Cosmic Eye aims to ship in March of 2022, and starts at €29, or around $33.

Via Yanko Design: