Life-Size C-3PO Figure Is the Ultimate Splurge

Star Wars fans can seriously up-level their collections with this life-sized C-3PO figure, full of impressive detail and weathering.

With possible arms, light up eyes, and dozens of voice tracks, it’s almost like this protocol droid is your own personal assistant.

Created in collaboration with the Star Wars franchise by Sideshow, this 6-foot, 2-inch figure shows amazing attention to detail and is faithful to the films. We imagine it would make one heck of a conversation starter at a dinner party.

Available for pre-order for $8500, this faithful C-3PO figure doesn’t come cheap.