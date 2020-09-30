The World’s First Foldable PC Shows Form Factors to Come

We distinctly remember our first ThinkPad in university, with its little red track ball, and its decidedly chunky design.

Lenovo has kept the ThinkPad around, incrementally improving it. Now they’re taking a big leap forward with the ThinkPad X1 Fold, the world’s first foldable, bendable PC.

Using a 13″ flexible OLED panel, they have created a design that is large tablet size when unfolded, and uniquely small when folded. It’s a clever book-like design that seems far more portable than a normal laptop.

The foldable laptop is powered by 11th Gen Intel processors, offering 8GB of RAM, up to 1TB of storage, and equipped with 5G support.

It will be interesting to see how this laptop performs, and if the flexible screen will prove to be more than a gimmick. If so, we can expect laptop design to slowly shift to this all-screen, foldable design, opening up all sorts of unique form factors.

For now, this remains a first generation product, meant for early adopters, and sure to have some unwelcome tradeoffs. From $2499.