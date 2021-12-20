Could you picture a more haunting, soul-sucking environment than Yang Yongliang’s dystopian view of the future? Titled From the New World, the digital collage is 26 feet wide and 13 feet tall and incredibly detailed, showing a future gone wrong, a picture of overdevelopment taken to a horrifying extreme.

At first glance you only see stepped mountains, but the cranes and power lines come into focus, showcasing a brutal vision of the world taken over by machinery, devoid of plant life, grey as soot.