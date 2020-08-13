You Can Now Stay Over At the World’s Last Blockbuster Video Store

Blockbuster once used to rule the home video rental world, but now has shrunk to just one remaining store in the world.

This final store in Bend, Oregon has been operating for years, and has a pretty loyal following. The Coronavirus, however, has put a major dent in their business. Now they’ve opened up the store as a rentable Airbnb, outfitted with a little living room, and all the nostalgia you’d want out of a video store.

Even better, the stays, which are happening September 18, 19 and 20, will only set you back $4/night. Pretty funny idea, and we gotta say, we kind of miss the smell and memories of the ‘ol video store. See more on Airbnb.