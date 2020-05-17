A Mind Boggling Anamorphic Display Illusion in South Korea

There’s an enormous wave crashing inside a building in Seoul. It’s a stunning visual illusion, made possible by the creative teams at Dstrict, an interactive firm specializing in public projects that combine technology and art.

Considered the largest anamorphic display in the world, the building is entirely cladded in digital screens that can change the building like a chameleon. Combined with sophisticated physics and sound, the wave illusion is a stunning design, sure to grab the attention of anyone in the vicinity. It shows the potential of digital signage in the future, able to create truly surreal experiences in our built environment. Via DYT: