Awe-Inspiring Nature + Travel Photography by Karl Shakur

We feature a number of landscape and nature photographers on Moss and Fog, and it’s great to see the unique vision for which they capture their images. Photographer Karl Shakur has a brilliant eye, and we’ve found a lovely misty quality to his photographs, lending an almost dreamlike feeling to them.

His travels spans the globe, from the towering Redwoods of Northern California, to the parched deserts of China, to the wild forests of Australia.

Based in New York, Shakur has over a million Instagram followers, and builds on his big audience by consistently delivering pristine images that put nature in the spotlight. Another reason to plan some exciting travels for the year. There’s a lot of beauty out there, just waiting to be captured.

