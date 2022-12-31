Build the Great Wave of Kanagawa with LEGO’s New Artwork Set

The Great Wave of Kanagawa is one of the most famous paintings of all time, and now you can take pleasure in building it, with LEGO’s latest artwork set.

The 1,810 piece set is part of their art series, and gives you expert directions to recreate the well known woodblock print from the year 183.

The set includes the creation of a frame that can be hung on a wall, making it functional as well as fun to build. Available soon from LEGO for $99.

“Celebrate one of the world’s most iconic artworks by recreating Hokusai’s The Great Wave with layers of LEGO® bricks. This is a joyful and creative project for art lovers to produce their own unique dimensional piece of art. Finish the artwork with a decorative tile featuring Hokusai’s signature, before you proudly display it on your wall at home or at the office.”