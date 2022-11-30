Colorful and Dynamic Graphical Abstraction by Jerry-Lee Bosmans

Color and form are everywhere in our world. We see a rainbow of colors all around us, though it takes the right form and combination to light up our creativity.

Dutch visual Artist Jerry-Lee Bosmans is able to combine those images and shapes in unique and beautiful ways. His work is mostly abstract or pattern driven, with vibrant gradients flowing into one another, colliding with colorful form and shape. There’s also a nice textural element to his designs, which make the forms all the more dynamic and full of depth.

See more of Bosmans' impressive visual design on his website and Instagram.

