Cooking Pizza in a Volcano? It’s a Flavor Eruption!

An enterprising gentleman in Guatemala decided to put a fiery volcano to work for him, and bake his pizza.

It’s an idea that probably shouldn’t be copied, but it sure is adventurous, and if we’re to believe chef David Garcia, the intense heat of the (very active) Pacaya volcano lends the pizza a delicious flavor. 🍕🌋

Garcia wants to create a tourist attraction of sorts, offering visitors to Guatemala’s Pacaya volcano a unique take on everyone’s favorite food. From the video and photos below, you can get a sense of the intense heat that the lava flow puts out, reaching over 800 degrees Fahrenheit.