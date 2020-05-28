Crayola’s Colors of the World Series Embraces

Crayola crayons are known for their rainbow of colors, and now they’ve widened their rainbow to include skin tones from around the world.

Their ‘Colors of the World’ series includes 32 different skin tones that represent races from around the planet. Available this summer.

Crayola, the brand that sparks imagination through color, believes every child should be able to creatively and accurately color themselves into the world they see around them. Today, on UN World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development, Crayola is proud and excited to launch Colors of the World crayons – 24 new specially formulated crayons – designed to mirror and represent over 40 global skin tones across the world.