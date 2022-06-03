Dog Pod is a Star Wars Inspired Kennel for Your Pooch

Another entry in the Goodwoof Barkitecture Competition, this Dog-Pod 01 is a great space-age design, inspired by the look of Star Wars, complete with landing pad feet.

Meant to both last a lifetime and provide a ‘starship experience’ for your pooch, we love the entry port, and use of contrasting colors, which bring the design alive.

The back of the Dog Pod also has air vents which resemble jet engines.

Designed by British architecture studio Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners and architect Mark Gorton. Learn more on Dezeen: