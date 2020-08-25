Elegant Sculpture for the 2020 Taiwan Lantern Festival

This elegant, arching and swooping light sculpture was part of the 2020 Taiwan Lantern Festival. Entitled ‘The Search of the Glow’, the sculpture is made of bent wood and LEDs, creating a cocoon-like feeling that is much more than a sum of its parts.

Created by Ling-Li Tseng in collaboration with Serendipity Studio, we appreciate the minimalism in form, making a single orb from a distance. But walking up to and into the structure presents a much more nuanced, complex experience. Placed within a wooded setting, the orb comes alive in wondrous ways.

