This bespoke, 3D printed dog house was created for an auction to benefit the SPCA of Texas, a nonprofit animal shelter.

Created of more than 1,000 tennis balls and a modular 3D printed structure, Fetch House is the work of CallisonRTKL. Submitted as part of the 2019 Bark + Build Pet House Design & Build Competition, we love the bright, pop look, and the fact that all of the balls can be stuck into the structure when playtime is over.