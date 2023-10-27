Forest Magic Captured in ‘Tiny World’ Series

The beauty, tranquility, and vibrancy of the forest floor comes alive in the series Tiny World by Ukrainian landscape photographer Aleksei Boiko.

In beautifully lit macro photos, we see mushrooms, moss seedlings, daddy long leg spiders and more on a lush forest floor. To us, these small moments need a closer look, a careful peer to see details. But to an insect or a small plant, this really is a world unto itself, a place of unknown, of danger, of adventure.

We’ve always loved macro photography, which requires you to get on the ground, focus on tiny moments, and really dive into your subject matter.

See more of Boiko’s stunning photography on his Behance page and on Instagram.

Images used with artist’s permission.

For more macro photography, check this out. For more on the beauty and mystery of mushrooms, try this.

Like this: Like Loading...