Fully Compostable Takeout Containers Made From Wheat Husks

Takeout containers have been in high demand, with a huge increase since the pandemic started, and more people got food to go.

It’s been a lifeline for a lot of restaurants, who might otherwise have closed. However, it’s created an enormous increase in single use plastic, styrofoam and coated paper, which can’t biodegrade.

Luckily, there are some innovative solutions, and people working on eco-friendly alternatives. Forest & Whale is a newly founded company creating compostable options, like these takeout containers made of wheat husks.

Compacted wheat husks decompose within three months, and are even edible, should the desire to nibble on your takeout container arise.

