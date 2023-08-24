Here are some gorgeous libraries from around the world, taken by photographer Franck Bohbot. Entitled House of Books, we see some of the world’s most impressive, ornate architecture from libraries around the globe.

We’re struck by how cavernous yet inviting the main reading rooms are, with great natural lighting and intricate detailing. Take a look at some of our favorite from the series, with some absolutely stunning architecture. Via MyModernMet:

Images © Copyright Franck Bohbot

Biblioteca Angelica #2, Roma, Italy, 2012



Bibliothèque de l’INHA, Salle Labrouste Bibliothèque de l’INHA, Salle Labrouste

