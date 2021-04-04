Impressive Mummy Parade Transports Priceless Remains in Cairo

Though the journey was a mere 3 miles, the procession was a highly planned and choreographed event, complete with hundreds of actors in ancient Egyptian costume. music, and dramatic lighting.
Each of the 22 mummies traveled in specialized vehicles bearing the names of the 18 kings and 4 queens, and were outfitted in black and gold design.
The biggest cultural event that Cairo has seen in years, the Pharaohs’ Golden Parade is meant to celebrate the opening of the enormous new historical museum, which has been in the works for over a decade. It opens later this month.
Along with dancers, music, and drama, the event required meticulously planned security detail for the ancient mummies, which were housed in nitrogen-filled boxes for protection. The roads to the new museum were even resurfaced to make sure the journey was a smooth and safe one. Truly an event fit for (ancient) kings and queens.
Read more on NPR
Performers dressed in ancient Egyptian costume wait at the start of the parade of 22 ancient Egyptian royal mummies departing from the Egyptian Museum in Cairo’s Tahrir Square on April 3, 2021, on their way to their new resting place at the new National Museum of Egyptian Civilisation (NMEC) about seven kilometres south in historic Fustat (Old Cairo). – Dubbed the Pharaohs’ Golden Parade, the 18 kings and four queens will travel in order, oldest first, each aboard a separate float decorated in ancient Egyptian style. (Photo by Khaled DESOUKI / AFP) (Photo by KHALED DESOUKI/AFP via Getty Images)
