Impressive Mummy Parade Transports Priceless Remains in Cairo

Dubbed the Pharaohs’ Golden Parade, 22 priceless mummified kings and queens were transported in exquisite style this weekend from the old Egyptian Museum to the new National Museum of Egyptian Civilization.

Though the journey was a mere 3 miles, the procession was a highly planned and choreographed event, complete with hundreds of actors in ancient Egyptian costume. music, and dramatic lighting.

Each of the 22 mummies traveled in specialized vehicles bearing the names of the 18 kings and 4 queens, and were outfitted in black and gold design.

The biggest cultural event that Cairo has seen in years, the Pharaohs’ Golden Parade is meant to celebrate the opening of the enormous new historical museum, which has been in the works for over a decade. It opens later this month.

Along with dancers, music, and drama, the event required meticulously planned security detail for the ancient mummies, which were housed in nitrogen-filled boxes for protection. The roads to the new museum were even resurfaced to make sure the journey was a smooth and safe one. Truly an event fit for (ancient) kings and queens.

