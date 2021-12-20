NASA’s Juno Probe Continuing to Show us the Beauty and Violence of Jupiter

Our solar system’s largest planet is full of mysteries, but we are slowly unraveling them, thanks to some amazing science.

NASA’s Juno probe is one of those crafts helping to shed light on some of the amazing discoveries that the gas giant holds.

In orbit around Jupiter since 2011, the probe has given us a close-up look at the planet’s amazing system of storms, assessing its makeup, exploring the magnetic field that surrounds it, and so much more. Now more than ten years later, the probe continues to send back data and images.

Below are some of those, as well as some data-driven illustrations that further show the complexity and beauty of Jupiter.

The short video above illustrates what peering into Jupiter’s Great Red Spot might look like.

The incredible illustration above is drawn from direct data, and showcases the massive lightning storms inside of Jupiter’s swirling clouds.

Learn more about Juno’s mission here.

Image Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Gerald Eichstädt/Seán Doran