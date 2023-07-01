Playing With Perspective, a Charming Photographic Series

Combining everyday, household items with architectural and built elements, photographer Hugo Suíssas shows us the lighter, more clever side of the ordinary.

The Lisbon-based photographer has a keen eye for alignment and form, making connections between a bridge or a building’s outline match up perfectly with a pair of scissors or a drill bit. The effect is surprisingly effective, in a medium that sometimes seems tired and simplistic. His eye can create a clever moment that others might simply walk on by, or not consider.

It’s this type of playfulness that make our build world all the more interesting.

See more of Suíssas’s work on Instagram.

Images © Copyright Hugo Suíssas.