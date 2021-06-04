Ritz Carlton Maldives Brings Impeccable Luxury to an Impossibly Beautiful Place

The Maldives are located southwest of India and Sri Lanka, and are made up of 26 atolls, dotting the deep blue Indian Ocean with their aquamarine beauty.

For years people have visited this tiny island nation to stay in bungalows perched above the water, a sort of tropical idealism that seems too good to be true.

The Ritz Carlton’s new property is on the Fari Islands archipelago in the North Malé Atoll, and has an impressive 100 over-the-water villas and cottages. Each villa comes with a private infinity pool, sundeck, and an Aris Meeha personal butler. The rooms are tastefully appointed, with views that truly can’t be topped.

We’re happy to read that this resort has also taken steps to creating a sustainable, ecologically sensitive property.

Available from $1500/night.

“The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Island has a strong commitment to the environment, which is especially relevant to the ecologically sensitive reefs of the Maldives. The architecture, cooling systems and building materials are all aligned to create a low carbon footprint. The brand has partnered with legendary marine explorer and conservationist Jean-Michel Cousteau on the Ambassadors of the Environment program.”

CN Traveller