TeamLab is an expert in the digital projection space, able to turn blank slate spaces into wondrous experiences and entire new places.

One of their most recent experiential designs is called Forest Fukuoka, and explores the beauty of fall foliage and flowers.

We see a collection of fall and nature imagery projected onto walls and floors, a managerie of forms splashed in organic ways that mimic the real world.

Beautiful stuff. 🍁🍁🍁🍁🍁