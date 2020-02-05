The Future of Fungi

February 5, 2020 0 Comments

A new exhibition in London explores the world of mushrooms, how fungi can be adapted to a huge number of uses.

Inviting artists from a range of mediums, the preview of the exhibition shows light fixtures, furniture, even footwear all made from fungi. The entrance to the exhibit features an introduction made from a custom-made mushroom font.  A fascinating look at what fungi could mean for the future of craft and design. The show is called Mushrooms: The Art, Design and Future of Fungi at Somerset House London.

Via Wallpaper:

