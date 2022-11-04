Wick is a Sleek LED Lamp Mimicking a Warm Candle

Wick is a rechargeable lantern that mimics the look and feel of warm candlelight.

We like the minimal appearance, and vintage-style base that reminds us of an older oil lamp. With a simple touch to the side, you can adjust the brightness of the Wick. Great for taking out on a patio or to warmly light your evening cocktail, Wick has three different metal finishes to choose from. Available from Graypants for $149.

“Wick is a call from our past to the future. It’s the opportunity to mindfully light the present. Combining the romance of a candle with the utility of a flashlight, Wick adapts to and fits a broad variety of contexts, from an intimate home to a bustling restaurant patio, to a warm office kitchen.”