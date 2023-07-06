Winners of the 2023 Drone Photo Awards

July 6, 2023 0 Comments

The long-running Drone Photo Awards collects exceptional images that drone photographers around the world have captured.  The prestigious awards have a number of categories, including social-related, wildlife, urban, abstract, and more.

With an overhead perspective, the familiar is seen anew, and the large becomes small and often times more tangible.

Here are just some of our favorites from the finalists this year, which showcase the diversity of scenery, and the myriad of color and form that make up our planet.

Playground by Sebastian Piórek

 

Must resist by Or Adar

 

Sunken church tower by Paweł Jagiełło

 

Suburban Dystopia by Florian Kriechbaumer

 

Austfonna Ice Cap by Thomas Vijayan

 

Carpet Farm by Muzaffer Murat İlhan

 

THE EXHAUSTED LUNGS OF EARTH by Ignacio Medem

 

Beach Bliss by Simon Heather

 

Flamingo Flock 3 by Thomas Vijayan

CategoriesAnimals, Art, Birds, Nature, Photography
Tags, , ,