Winners of the 2023 Drone Photo Awards

The long-running Drone Photo Awards collects exceptional images that drone photographers around the world have captured. The prestigious awards have a number of categories, including social-related, wildlife, urban, abstract, and more.

With an overhead perspective, the familiar is seen anew, and the large becomes small and often times more tangible.

Here are just some of our favorites from the finalists this year, which showcase the diversity of scenery, and the myriad of color and form that make up our planet.